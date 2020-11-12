PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was shot in a North Philadelphia double shooting, officials say. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Somerset Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the girl was shot once in the arm and the bullet traveled through her chest and abdomen. She was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police at the scene said they now believe the 4-year-old girl was struck by a single bullet and it looks like the bullet initially entered her arm and then into her chest and abdomen.
Police also believe there was a single shooter. She’s doing ok. A 32 y/o man died @CBSPhilly https://t.co/ZyQhyBdcLD
A 32-year-old man was also shot once in the neck and buttocks.
He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
