PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The superintendent of the Philadelphia School District could be in the running for a spot in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Dr. William Hite responded Thursday to his name being floated as a possible candidate for secretary of education.
“The president-elect is talking about having an educator or someone with educational experience in that role and I think that, in and of itself, is a mark difference with the current administration. A lot of individuals talk about potential candidates for that role. I’m happy to be named as one of those individuals but I haven’t had a lot of time to focus on that and no, no one has reached out to me,” Hite said.
Education reform groups are said to be pushing the Biden team to appoint an urban district head to the post.
