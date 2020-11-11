CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill students can return to the classroom earlier than planned. The district initially decided earlier this week to delay in-person learning until the end of the month after about three dozen students tested positive for the coronavirus.
Now, Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche says they’ve done contact tracing and students can start hybrid learning next Tuesday.
“Like many of you, the educators of the Cherry Hill Public Schools have been on an emotional roller coaster with these directives. We all wish the path through this pandemic were predictable and easy to navigate. Our reality is quite the opposite,” Meloche said in a letter to parents. “With the decision to transition to the Hybrid Learning Model next week comes the possibility that we may receive guidance not to do so, if the community health status changes.”
