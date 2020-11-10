PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say a maroon GM Arcadia was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.
After clipping two vehicles, the GMC ran head-on into a black Nissan Versa.
The 61-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:32 a.m.
The 25-year-old male driver of the GMC was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. There is no information on his condition at this time.
