CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say a maroon GM Arcadia was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

After clipping two vehicles, the GMC ran head-on into a black Nissan Versa.

The 61-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:32 a.m.

The 25-year-old male driver of the GMC was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. There is no information on his condition at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

37-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Driver While Filling Gas Tank In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

‘This Virus Has Not Gone Away’: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Issues Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Philly Health Officials Say ‘Complete Lockdown’ Is On The Table As COVID-19 Cases Spike In City

Comments