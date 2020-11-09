Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A coronavirus outbreak will keep students from Cherry Hill Public Schools from returning to school for a few more weeks. That’s because there are almost three dozen new COVID-19 cases in several different schools.
The district originally planned to resume in-person classes Tuesday, but now that’s been delayed until Nov. 30.
