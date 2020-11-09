CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A coronavirus outbreak will keep students from Cherry Hill Public Schools from returning to school for a few more weeks. That’s because there are almost three dozen new COVID-19 cases in several different schools.

The district originally planned to resume in-person classes Tuesday, but now that’s been delayed until Nov. 30.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Police: 2 Teens Hospitalized After Being Shot At Basketball Court In Northeast Philadelphia

Officials: Investigation Underway After Gunfire Erupts At Bucks County Wawa

Philadelphia Police Release Mugshots Of Virginia Men Charged With Carrying Weapons Near Pennsylvania Convention Center

Comments