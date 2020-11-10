PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four Seasons Total Landscaping is cashing in on its new-found fame. The Holmesburg-based landscaping business is now selling merchandise after hosting Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign for a press conference on Saturday morning when the presidential race was being called for Joe Biden.

The company is selling t-shirts, hoodies and stickers, including ones that say “Lawn and Order” and “Make America Rake Again.”

“Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a family-owned small business run by life long Philadelphians. We were honored to be asked to host a press conference at our facility. We thank all of those that have shown support for our business and while we understand the negative comments, it saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement. Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time,” the landscaping business posted on Facebook.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping says they have been slammed with requests.

During Saturday’s press conference in their parking lot, Giuliani fraudulently claimed that dead people voted in the election while providing no evidence.

President Donald Trump also initially tweeted the press conference was being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City before correcting himself.

