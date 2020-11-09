PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia are worried about a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city in the aftermath of last week’s election. They recommend anyone who has been around a large crowd lately to quarantine for 14 days.
We saw people fill the streets across the city, protesting after the election and celebrating Joe Biden’s victory.
The health department says even if you wore a mask you should get tested for COVID-19 seven days after you were in the crowd.
