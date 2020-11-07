PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia say they will have extra hands on deck on Saturday night. Police say the mood is mostly celebratory and they have no intel to suggest violence or unrest after CBS News and The Associated Press projected Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House

It’s been a party outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday with jubilation in the air and many people in the street dancing. This is the moment deep-blue Philadelphia has been waiting for, for nearly four years, but there have been some tense moments too.

For days, Biden supporters had been physically separated from President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but on Saturday, a maskless Trump supporter speaking into a megaphone got over to the Biden side and tensions boiled over as Biden backers confronted him.

At one point, Philadelphia police had to pull the man back to separate him.

Biden supporters then erupted in applause. Police say they made no arrests among the citywide celebrations, where thousands of people came together.

“I’m enjoying the moment. I’m celebrating, but it’s also we can’t rest on our laurels. There’s so much work to be done because the system is broken badly,” a Philadelphia man said. “Biden being elected isn’t going to fix it, but it’s a start.”

The party looks like it will continue throughout Saturday night.

President-elect Biden is expected to address the nation at 8 p.m. in Wilmington, Delaware.

