PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are taking to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential victory after Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put the former vice president over the 270 required to win the White House. CBS News and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner on Saturday morning.
Videos posted to social media show people dancing in the streets, honking car horns and even doing backflips after learning Biden defeated President Donald Trump.
People are popping champagne 😂 pic.twitter.com/tovCDhfm02
— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) November 7, 2020
Hundreds of people sprinted to the Convention Center, where they just chanted “U-S-A!” and are now yelling “go home!” to a dozen Trump supporters, some of whom are packing up pic.twitter.com/GXTTpPztDZ
— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) November 7, 2020
Broad Street in Philadelphia is wild. People cheering out windows, honking horns, a man on a bike just yelled “Joe Biden won!” And 30 year old Alex Puhalla, a Scranton native, is literally doing back flips pic.twitter.com/fLn7oaYY5B
— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) November 7, 2020
Here’s a live look at Independence Mall in Philadelphia minutes after Biden was declared the winner of the presidency. Music is playing, people are dancing, and drivers are honking their horns pic.twitter.com/WyzfYR421b
— Chase Sutton (@chase_sutton99) November 7, 2020
On Broad st. Now there’s a man playing bongos, someone with a vuvuzela, and a lady wrapped in an Eagles flag. pic.twitter.com/RkOqweaNjC
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 7, 2020
City Hall in Philadelphia is popping OFF! pic.twitter.com/950ZsKWjvS
— Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 7, 2020
Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/Inrtxolb5W
— Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) November 7, 2020
Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
