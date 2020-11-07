BREAKING:Joe Biden Elected Next President Of US As Pennsylvania Puts Him Over 270 Electoral Threshold, CBS News Projects
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are taking to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential victory after Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put the former vice president over the 270 required to win the White House. CBS News and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner on Saturday morning.

Videos posted to social media show people dancing in the streets, honking car horns and even doing backflips after learning Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

