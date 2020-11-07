PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A joyous Mayor Jim Kenney took to the stage at Independence Mall on Saturday afternoon and declared “it’s always sunny in Philadelphia” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected the next president and vice president of the United States. Kenney, who has clashed with President Donald Trump over the past four years, congratulated Biden and Harris and called it a historic moment that, for the first time, there will be a woman Vice President in the White House.

“I haven’t felt this much joy. This is almost like a second Super Bowl to me. I’m waiting for the parade,” Kenney said to cheers.

People took to the streets of Philadelphia after Biden was the projected winner of the presidential election by CBS News and The Associated Press. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put President-elect Biden over the 270 threshold needed for the White House.

“I just want you to understand that when you want to know who got this done, who got Biden-Harris elected, look around at each other because it’s all you,” Kenney said. “Politicians do so much, sometimes they do too much, sometimes they say too much, but when working people decide to go do something, they go out and get it done and that’s what I’m proud of.”

The Trump campaign has targeted the Keystone State and Philadelphia over the counting of mail-in ballots. The president put out a statement after the race was called, refusing to concede and says his team will be taking additional legal action on Monday.

On Friday, Kenney said Trump needs to “put his big boy pants on” and accept the election results. Today, he told the crowd to have some fun.

“Enjoy the day. We shouldn’t gloat too much because we got to bring the country back together again so think about that,” Kenney said. “We’ll reach out when the time is right and try to make friends again, but today, enjoy yourself, be joyful, have fun and enjoy the sun.”

Even though the mayor is celebrating, he says there is much work to do following Biden’s projected win.

“So what we need to do right now, is we need to concentrate on health care, we need to concentrate on the coronavirus and getting rid of that, we need to educate our kids, we need fair contracts for all,” Kenney said.

Biden is expected to address the nation on Saturday night. Watch live coverage on CBSN Philly.

