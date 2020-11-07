PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The news of Scranton-native Joe Biden’s projected presidential win spread quickly across social media. On Saturday morning, CBS News and The Associated Press declared Biden had won enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States.

Locally, many people took to social media after hearing the news.

That included Dr. Jill Biden, who took to Twitter to congratulate her husband.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was also among those congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris are to be congratulated as they prepare to lead our nation. It's time for national unity and ending the division and extreme partisanship that is so destructive. We must support President-elect Biden's call for national unity. — Jim Kenney (@JimFKenney) November 7, 2020

I am overjoyed to call Joe Biden and @SenKamalaHarris our president-elect & vice president-elect! America needs their steady, experienced leadership, especially as we deal with the Covid-19 pandemic & the deep recession it has caused. My full statement:https://t.co/ZOyjwukEVs pic.twitter.com/WuPDVj0Txr — Dwight Evans #CountEveryVote (@RepDwightEvans) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris and thank you to every Newarker who voted in this historic election. (1/7) — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) November 7, 2020

😤 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) November 7, 2020

YESSSSSSS BIDDEN/HARRIS 2020!!!!!! — EVE (@TheRealEve) November 7, 2020

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also tweeted to congratulate Sen. Kamala Harris on becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to be elected Vice President.

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing. For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States. My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow. We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are expected to address the country Saturday night.