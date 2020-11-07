BREAKING:Joe Biden Elected Next President Of US As Pennsylvania Puts Him Over 270 Electoral Threshold, CBS News Projects
By CBS3 Staff
Election 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The news of Scranton-native Joe Biden’s projected presidential win spread quickly across social media. On Saturday morning, CBS News and The Associated Press declared Biden had won enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States.

Locally, many people took to social media after hearing the news.

That included Dr. Jill Biden, who took to Twitter to congratulate her husband.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was also among those congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also tweeted to congratulate Sen. Kamala Harris on becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to be elected Vice President.

President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are expected to address the country Saturday night. Watch all the developments on CBSN Phily.

