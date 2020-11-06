PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney came out swinging against President Donald Trump as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now leads Trump by over 9,000 votes in Pennsylvania. Kenney believes Biden will be elected president and Trump will have put his “big boy pants on” and accept the election results.
“I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did and, frankly, just as Al Gore did and stop this and let us move forward as a country,” Kenney said during a Friday news conference.
The president and his campaign team have falsely claimed there’s been voter fraud happening in Philadelphia. Kenney called it “baseless claims.”
“What we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy — pure and simple,” Kenney said.
City officials say around 40,000 ballots still need to be counted.
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) November 6, 2020
Election officials say around 40,000 votes still need to be counted in the city.
Trump and Biden supporters have been gathering outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center as the counting continues.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
2 Heavily Armed Men Found Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center Taken Into Custody As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack
Trump Campaign Says It’s Suing To Stop Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Over Lack Of ‘Transparency’
Detectives Investigating Murder Of Bensalem Chiropractor Found Dead Inside Home
You must log in to post a comment.