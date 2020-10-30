Comments
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued horses, calves and dogs from a property in Lebanon County. Authorities arrested Steven Alston on 18 counts of animal cruelty.
The charges include felony counts of torturing animals, including cutting the ears of puppies without anesthesia.
The animals were rescued at the beginning of October and some have recovered and have since been adopted.
