TRENTON, (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is warning that the “second wave” of COVID-19 in his state is hitting right now. The governor sat down for an interview with CNN Friday morning, to discuss what is causing the recent spike in cases.
“It’s cold, so folks are doing more of their lives inside and we know the virus is much more deadly inside. It’s fatigue, honestly. It’s folks — who can blame them — but they’re getting sick and tired of having to deal with this. And therefore a lot of the cases are coming from private homes, private gatherings,” he said.
On Friday New Jersey reported 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 236,523.
#COVID19 UPDATE: We’re reporting 2,089 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 236,523.
We haven’t seen daily case numbers in the 2000s since early May.
Everyone needs to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/ab6sbBvHjo
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 30, 2020
Gov. Murphy pleaded for people to stay vigilant in the fight against the virus during the upcoming holidays.
