PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A citywide curfew will once again be implemented in Philadelphia. The curfew goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday.

This comes as the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived in the city Friday following days of unrest stemming from the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday.

The city was under a curfew Wednesday night but one was not issued for Thursday.

A total of 214 arrests have been made since protests and looting began Monday. Officials say 58 officers have been injured and one remains hospitalized.

There have been over 440 looting incidents and 22 ATM explosions.

Wallace Jr., 27, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia officers after, police say, he walked towards them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon. His family says Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis.

The fatal shooting has been followed by ongoing unrest and protests. A number of Philadelphia businesses have been looted and vandalized throughout the week.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner say body camera footage and 911 calls of the incident will be released to the public by the end of next week.

The mayor and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. You can watch that press conference live on CBSN Philly.

