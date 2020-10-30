PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Guard has arrived in Philadelphia after several days of unrest in the city. Eyewitness News crews spotted troops stationed outside City Hall Friday morning.
Gov. Tom Wolf decided to send the National Guard following the looting in the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.
Wallace Jr., 27, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia officers after, police say, he walked towards them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon. His family says Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis.
The fatal shooting has been followed by ongoing unrest and protests. Over 50 police officers have been injured. A number of Philadelphia businesses have also been looted and vandalized throughout the week.
Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner say body camera footage and 911 calls of the incident will be released to the public by the end of next week.
