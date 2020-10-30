PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 911 calls and the Philadelphia police officers’ body camera footage of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. will be released next Wednesday, Nov. 4. Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Wallace family released a joint statement on Friday.

“The Wallace Family, the Mayor, District Attorney, and Police Commissioner have all agreed that releasing the body camera footage and 911 audio on Wednesday, November 4, by the close of business is in the best interest of our city and its residents. Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city. The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible,” the statement reads.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has been calling on the city to release the calls and bodycam footage, saying “the public deserves to know that this investigation will be transparent and show that officers followed police department training and protocols.”

“For nearly 50 seconds, officers retreated and ordered the male to drop his knife more than 20 times,” FOP President John McNesby said in a statement.

The fatal police shooting of Wallace Jr. has led to days of unrest and protests in the city. A citywide curfew has been issued for Friday night beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Pennsylvania National Guard also arrived in the city on Friday.

A total of 214 arrests have been made since protests and looting began Monday. Officials say 58 officers have been injured and one remains hospitalized.

There have been over 440 looting incidents and 22 ATM explosions.

Wallace Jr., 27, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia officers after, police say, he walked toward them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon. His family says Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis.

The fatal shooting has been followed by ongoing unrest and protests. A number of Philadelphia businesses have been looted and vandalized throughout the week.

The mayor and police commissioner will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. You can watch that press conference live on CBSN Philly.

