PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Updating the wardrobe may not be necessary this school year. But virtual learning does require supplies, including some items that aren’t readily available for all students.

“A book bag, a computer, a mouse and some supplies,” ninth-grader Khayleh Gay said.

Back to school shopping never looked so technical.

“No it’s not a typical back-to-school because it’s not a typical year,” Ricky Duncan, executive director New Options New Opportunities, said.

NOMO is a nonprofit providing lifestyle education for at-risk children and teens.

“We decided that we had to do it a little different this year,” Duncan said, “so I said by doing that we wanted to supply them with all the technology that they need at home.”

On Saturday, NOMO provided free computers, headphones and school supplies for students who will need them for virtual classes.

“We got mouses, printers, things you may need to print out work and all that and then turn it in,” Dejuan Williams, a 10th grader, said.

“It means a lot cause it’s like basically, I have everything I need,” Khayleh said.

Duncan says the supplies come from donations and fundraising.

The emphasis is to equip the kids of inner-city Philly, children of incarcerated parents and children of murder victims with the tools they need to make sure their education isn’t impeded by the coronavirus.

“It feels good because knowing I can help somebody out that may need it is just a blessing in my heart,” Dejuan said. “It’s fun to just help people out and give back to the community.”

NOMO will also be providing in-person and socially distanced tutoring for students during the school year.

“Education is going to take them to the next level,” Duncan said. “I feel as though they’re being cheated right now due to the fact that all kids are not virtual learners so we want to do anything and everything that we can do to help get them back to what they’re used to.”