PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For students in the School District of Philadelphia, a school year unlike any other is about to begin. Eyewitness News takes a look at what the district is doing to get parents and families ready.

The first day of school is next Wednesday. Crystal Johnson is picking up her daughter Charday’s laptop so she can prepare for virtual instruction.

“Mr. Gordon is always great. That’s why I didn’t even call, I just came here because I knew he would be here,” Johnson said.

It’s an emotionally taxing time, and the School District of Philadelphia is working to identify any barriers that will prevent students from having a successful school year.

“We do a lot of conversations whether it’s through email, whether’s it’s through Google Chat, or whether we do it through text messaging, do it through social media,” Paul Robeson High School Principal Richard Gordon said. “We just want to have as much open communication with our families as possible.”

There will be a mix of synchronous study while in front of their computers and asynchronous learning, where students work independently.

“We try to do a balance of it because it’s going to be very intense and probably impossible to assume our students are going to be ready to go seven hours in front of the camera with direct instruction the entire time,” Gordon said.

Because focusing may be difficult, some schools are also handing out additional materials.

“We’re giving out notebooks, we’re giving out headphones, we’re giving out trifold boards so they can set up private areas at home,” Stephanie Richard said.

Understandably, parents may still have questions. To make it simple, Superintendent Dr. William Hite suggests “if they start with their school first, that is the one place where we can, in most cases, assure that they’re going to have the right information.”

As teachers and families prepare for a virtual fall season, the support staff is deep cleaning schools should they get the green light to return in November.

“Give me a call if you need anything,” Gordon said.

Gordon and all of the district’s principals are serious — this will be a school year like never before, and they want students and parents know they’re not alone. The district has compiled a list of resources from Chromebook help to call-in hotlines. You can find those resources by clicking here.