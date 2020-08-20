PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is opening so-called access centers. They are locations for students who cannot do remote learning from home.
With the start of the School District of Philadelphia’s all-digital learning format approaching, city officials are opening access centers for students who have no other options for at-home learning.
“These centers will be located at rec centers, libraries, and Philadelphia Housing Authority sites and will begin operating on Tuesday, Sept. 2,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
The first phase will start with a maximum of 800 students and 31 sites. Eventually, more will be added to accommodate kids in K-6th grade. The capacity of students allowed will comply with COVID-19 restrictions — no more than 25 students in one place.
Philadelphia Restaurants Can Resume Indoor Dining At 25% Capacity Beginning Sept. 8
“The centers are not schools and so we are not providing any special instruction. There are no teachers physically that are staffing those sites,” Cynthia Figueroa, Office of Children and Family Services, said. “And any specific needs that children have we would be working in partnership with the school district to address those needs.”
Registration will begin next week with the most vulnerable students getting priority. City officials are still gauging the overall demand for these centers, anticipating the need will be great.
“We are taking anybody who finds themselves in a situation of requiring virtual, digital access as well as of having a childcare issue,” Figueroa said. “It will not be determined that it will have to be district, charter, or proverbial school.”
You must log in to post a comment.