PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic ends Monday. School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite said he’s concerned about that.
It could mean students lose their housing just as the school year is supposed to begin.
“I do worry that if in fact that waiver is not extended, or that moratorium is not extended, there could be large numbers all at once that we will be trying to manage for,” Hite said.
Meanwhile, the district also gave an update on access centers for students. The first 42 centers will open on Sept. 8.
More than 80 are expected to eventually open. They are first come, first serve.
