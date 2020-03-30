



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several field hospitals are going up in the Delaware Valley to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of the locations include Atlantic City, Delaware County and North Philadelphia.

Those field hospitals, like the Liacouras Center, will help non-COVID-19 patients if standard hospitals become full.

Eyewitness News was given a tour Monday inside the Liacouras Center. There are no patients there yet, but 250 beds were set up over the weekend by Pennsylvania Task Force One.

Temple University offered the space on North Broad Street at no cost to the city.

It was an officer Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said overwhelmed him.

On Monday, a Temple spokesperson told CBS3 it was the right thing to do.

“This is literally a fight for lives in the City of Philadelphia and they wanted to be on the front lines helping make sure people in the city get the best treatment they possibly can” said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for Temple University.

Officials stress the Liacouras Center will only be used if hospitals become overwhelmed.

Over in Delaware County, equipment was unloaded Saturday inside the Glen Mills School, which is being converted into a medical center. It will also be for non-coronavirus patients, in case hospitals become full.

There’s a call for several hundred volunteers to help run the Glen Mills School site.

Plans are also underway to convert the Atlantic City Convention Center into a makeshift hospital.