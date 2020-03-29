



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video of crews transforming Temple University’s Liacouras Center into a field hospital has been released. It’s part of the latest call to action as more coronavirus cases are reported.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he’s overwhelmed by the support in part because the Liacouras Center comes at no cost to the city.

A timelapse video released on Sunday showed 250 beds being set up and made by members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1.

Work has started in the @LiacourasCenter to prepare the space for use as a SURGE facility for @FEMA. pic.twitter.com/m2Vs1huLVE — Temple University (@TempleUniv) March 29, 2020

The Liacouras Center will be used as a makeshift hospital for patients not affected by COVID-19 if needed.

Meantime, over in Delaware County, equipment was unloaded on Saturday inside the Glen Mills School that’s being converted into a medical center also for non-coronavirus patients in case hospitals become full.

Officials have put out a call for several hundred volunteers to help run the Glen Mills School site.

That includes doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and veterinarians; medical and nursing students; behavioral health professionals; and administrative and logistic staff.

Coronavirus In Delaware County: Officials Seeking Up To 700 Volunteers For Federal Medical Center At Glen Mills School

“In Delaware County, we have had the fortune of having a really solid volunteer base on a regular basis,” Elaine Schaefer with the Delaware County Council said. “But I will tell you that in some of the countries that have had more success flattening the curve and really stemming the tide of this virus so it doesn’t overwhelm their systems, they have also had a great volunteer record facing this crisis together.”

In all, Delaware County says it needs 700 volunteers.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton University City is offering free hotel rooms to police officers, doctors and nurses.