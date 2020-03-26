Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – FEMA has approved setting up several field hospitals in New Jersey to deal with the outbreak. One approved location is at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Eyewitness News got an exclusive look inside.
In a need to increase hospital capacity, the Atlantic City Convention Center is one of 3 locations announced by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy that will turn into a makeshift hospital. Between hospitals and the 3 sites, FEMA wants to add an add’l 2360 hospital beds. pic.twitter.com/MUmuiWSmlZ
— Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 25, 2020
Crews say they’re prepared to open the center quickly if necessary.
