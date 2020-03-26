BREAKING:New Jersey Disaster Declaration Approved As Cases Soar Above 6,800, Death Toll Climbs To 81
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – FEMA has approved setting up several field hospitals in New Jersey to deal with the outbreak. One approved location is at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Eyewitness News got an exclusive look inside.

 

Crews say they’re prepared to open the center quickly if necessary.

