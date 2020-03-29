GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials are looking for up to 700 volunteers to help support the federal medical center that’s being set up to treat non-coronavirus patients at the Glen Mills School. The site will be staffed by medical professionals from the region, but officials are asking for additional help.
Officials are looking for both active and retired health care workers, medical and nursing students, behavioral health professionals, administration staff, among other volunteers.
The volunteers will be aiding with patients with low-acuity conditions from area hospitals, officials say.
The FEMA medical center at the Glen Mills School will not host COVID-19 patients.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can register on the Delaware County Citizen Corps website.
