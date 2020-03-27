GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — The shuttered Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County will become a federal medical station during the coronavirus pandemic. The school closed last year after allegations of abuse against students.
County officials say the shelter will have a minimum of 250 beds, likely set up in the gymnasium. There is also space for a helicopter to land.
The shelter will help with the expected overflow of COVID-19 patients across the Philadelphia region.
“I hope that we don’t need to use this. It is my hope that our hospitals are able to manage the COVID-19 crisis without this federal medical station, but out of an abundance of caution we want to make sure we have facilities in place should the need arise,” said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek. “I hope our citizens will derive some sense of comfort knowing that things are in place should the need arise.”
The National Guard will begin setting up the medical center as soon as tomorrow.
