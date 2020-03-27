



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that Temple University has agreed to allow the city to use The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space. This announcement comes just one day after Kenney said the city ended negotiations with the owner of the shuttered Hahnemann Hospital building.

Kenney says the university allowed them to use The Liacouras Center free of charge.

“This will be used to expand our hospital bed capacity if our brick and mortar hospitals are strained by this epidemic,” Kenney said.

Big news for this Friday: Temple University has stepped up during this critical time. We reached an agreement to use The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space. #TempleMade #ThankYouPhilly pic.twitter.com/QhjxCN0leM — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 27, 2020

He went on to say this decision was to avoid hospitals becoming as strained as those in other areas.

“I’m sure all of you have seen the situation just 95 miles north of Philadelphia in New York where hospitals are struggling mightily,” Kenney said.

The mayor says supplies will begin being moved into The Liacouras Center in the coming days, but the hope is that the city will not have to use it.

“I sincerely hope we never have to use the supplies or this space but we will be ready if we do,” he said.

The search for additional space will continue.

There are currently 637 coronavirus cases in Philadelphia and three deaths have been reported.

On Thursday, City Council members gave approval to an $85 million emergency budget to address Philadelphia’s COVID-19 crisis.