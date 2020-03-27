



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has soared above 2,200 as the second death has been reported in Philadelphia. Health officials reported Friday an additional 531 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,218, including 637 cases in Philadelphia. The number of coronavirus cases jumped by 162 on Friday in the city.

Pennsylvania also reported six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 22. Two people have now died from the virus in Philadelphia. The first patient was a man in his 50s with an underlying health condition. There is no information about the second death yet.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Most of the hospitalized patients are aged 25 to 49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.

Over 21,000 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, including nearly 4,000 in Philly.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city ended negotiations with the owner of the Hahnemann Hospital building.

“We have ended negotiations with the owner of Hahnemann Hospital over the potential use of the shuttered facility. We need to find facilities that can contain several hundred hospital beds. The Hahnemann building is vacant but it is also in a state of disrepair,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

In the midst of the current public health crisis, city officials hoped to reopen the facility for isolation and quarantine purposes, if necessary. Now, they’re looking to other businesses for help during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We need to focus on the crisis at hand, including the need to develop facilities that will serve as field hospitals, as quarantine space and as isolation space, facilities that will actually help save lives,” Kenney said.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has asked those who traveled to the New York City metropolitan area recently to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the number of cases they have.

There are more than 20 testing sites in Philadelphia, including hospitals now testing for the coronavirus. But health officials still warn test kits are limited.

Medical professionals and those over 50 years old who are most at risk are getting priority.