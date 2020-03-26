



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shuttered Hahnemann Hospital will not be a coronavirus treatment center in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday afternoon the city has ended negotiations with Joel Freedman, the owner of the Hahnemann Hospital building.

City officials were hoping to use the hospital for a potential overflow of patients who need to be treated for COVID-19.

Kenney says Freedman was asking the city for an outrageous number to reopen the hospital that closed last summer due to bankruptcy.

The hospital was not properly equipped and they could not reach a reasonable offer with Freedman.

“The Hahnemann building is vacant but it’s also in a state of disrepair. It’s been shuttered for months and has no beds. It would require extensive work to make it usable again,” Kenney said.

City officials are confident they will find another location capable of helping house coronavirus patients.

The mayor says the building’s owner initially wanted the city to buy the building and then asked the city to pay around $400,00 in rent plus the money to fix the place up, which Kenney says equaled around $1 million a month.

Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Broad Street Health Properties which owns Hahnemann University Hospital, says despite the city’s decision to end negotiations, if they changed their mind, Hahnemann is ready to “reengage” in discussions.

“We appreciate and applaud the City’s efforts to address the health crisis quickly. We understand that the City doesn’t feel that the Hahnemann building currently fits their urgent needs as a quarantine site. Should the situation change we stand ready to reengage in discussions on how the City or the State can best use the facility.”

Freedman said in a statement on Tuesday night that he offered to lease the building at substantially below market cost.

“Our team immediately responded to the City’s interest in the Hahnemann and has been engaged in discussions with them for several days. Further, we have continually asked the City to make us an offer for the facility. We asked the City whether they desired to buy or lease the hospital, and after days of waiting for a reply, we took the initiative and submitted a term sheet. We offered to lease the facility to the city for six months or a year, whatever they think is necessary. We need the City to work with us for everyone to be successful. I believe everyone has the right purpose at heart. The ball is in the City’s court to tell us what it needs and is willing to do,” Freedman said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia jumped by 133 on Thursday, as the city total climbed to 475. There are now nearly 1,700 cases in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania announced 560 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,687. The death toll now stands at 16 across the state.

For the latest on the coronavirus, click here.