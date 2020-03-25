Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials say Philadelphia has its first coronavirus-related death. The state’s death toll is now at 10.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia announced 90 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 342. Statewide, there are over 1,100 cases.
Delaware County also reported its first two deaths — an 85-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.
Philadelphia and the surrounding counties are under a stay-at-home order.
Philadelphia officials will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m.
