PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council will hold a hearing Thursday morning for an emergency budget transfer of $85 million to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and it will be followed by a full council hearing at 10 a.m.
At the moment, City Hall is closed to any visitors.
The request comes after the city’s first death from the virus was reported on Wednesday. The patient was a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.
Now, in an attempt to flatten the curve, city health officials are asking that anyone who has traveled to the New York City area in the past two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The mayor extended the closure of non-essential businesses through April 6. Philadelphia and the surrounding counties remain under a stay-at-home order.
Philadelphia has 342 cases of COVID-19, they include 37 health care workers. The state’s death toll is at 11.
