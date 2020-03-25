PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unspecified number of members of the Philadelphia Police Department and other city agencies have tested positive for the coronavirus, police announced Wednesday. The police department is not releasing the identity or number of infected officers.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says she expects more positive cases to follow.
“I anticipate there will be additional, positive cases in the future. I can assure everyone that all proper precautions have been, and are being taken, to reduce the spread of the virus. I want to thank each and every member of the Philadelphia Police Department for their steadfast commitment during these unprecedented times. Words cannot fully express my gratitude to each of them. No matter the challenges, they continue to show up ready and willing to work,” Outlaw said.
Last week, the department announced changes to arrest procedures to combat the spread of the virus. Outlaw announced persons who commit certain nonviolent offenses will be arrested at the scene but processed at a later time.
There are currently 342 positive COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia and more than 1,100 cases in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia officials announced the city’s first coronavirus-related death — a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.
You must log in to post a comment.