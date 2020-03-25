



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has extended stay-at-home orders for Lehigh and Northampton Counties as the number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed above 1,100. The state now has 1,127 COVID-19 cases and Philadelphia makes up 342 of them. Philly announced 90 additional cases on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania health officials also announced 4 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 10. Delaware County reported its first two deaths — an 85-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Wolf has issued stay-at-home orders for Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery, Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

The stay-at-home order will last two weeks for these counties.

Wolf also extended school closures in the state for two more weeks, through at least April 6.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other Philadelphia officials are expected to give an update on the city’s coronavirus response at 1 p.m.

The South Philadelphia testing site is closed due to a poor weather.