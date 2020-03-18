



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw sought to clarify the department’s new arrest procedure during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are “not turning a blind eye to crime.” On Tuesday, the department said persons who commit certain non-violent offenses will be arrested at the scene but processed at a later time.

“We will continue to enforce all the laws,” Outlaw said during a press conference Wednesday.

Clarification of PPD's temporary response model in light of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/8eMiUb17qD — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 18, 2020

Outlaw says “no one will escape accountability for the crimes they commit.”

Officers will be using discretion on a case-by-case business. Officers will look at the severity of the offense, the person’s criminal record, their demeanor and if the individual is a danger to community to make a determination if the person should remain in custody.

Plainclothes officers have also been reassigned to patrol duties to increase police presence.

Outlaw says the new arresting procedure is only temporary as they deal with the outbreak.

“When we are on the other side of this health crisis, we will return to normal operations,” Outlaw said.

The modified procedure went into effect on Tuesday.