



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Efforts continue to set up the first drive-thru testing site in South Jersey as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens. Meanwhile, officials are contacting people who attended a performance at Cherry Hill East High School after a parent who was at the show on March 6th tested positive for the virus.

The amount of coronavirus cases in Camden County continues to grow. The good news is three hospitals in the county are now able to test for COVID19, but health officials are still working on setting up the drive-thru testing facility in Blackwood.

“I wish I could sit here and say, this is the only death that will take place in Camden County, but how many deaths will depend largely on how we act as a community,” Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli said.

Camden County is now dealing with its first coronavirus death. Officials say the woman was in her 80s and lived in Barrington.

“We need to keep our distance away from people. We need to stay in our houses,” Cappelli said.

Everyone should be at home. There are now 41 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order, allowing only pharmacies, grocery stores, and other essential businesses to remain open in the Garden State.

CBS3 found one Camden County mother making an essential trip.

“Getting medicine for two of my daughters,” Melissa Eccleston said.

The mother of six says it’s been a difficult adjustment to homeschooling five of her children.

“The schools are very aggressive with their lesson plans and I end up spending five or six hours a day doing homeschooling with them all right now,” she said.

Parents across the country are adapting to their new roles.

As residents make accommodations, Camden County health officials are still working to solidify the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and secure personal protective equipment and masks for first responders.

“It is truly the wild west out there. We’re trying to secure these items,” Cappelli said.

Cooper University Hospital, Virtual Health, and Jefferson Health hospitals are the three hospitals that are now offering coronavirus testing in Camden County.