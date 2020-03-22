CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. reported Camden County’s first death from the coronavirus on Sunday night. Cappelli announced on Twitter a woman has died.
No other information about the patient is available at this time.
I am sorry to report the first COVID-19 death in Camden County. My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends. Please,please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve. https://t.co/WACu8w6ZEb
— Louis Cappelli Jr (@LouisCappelliJr) March 23, 2020
“My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends,” Cappelli wrote in a tweet. “Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve.”
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 22 coronavirus cases in Camden County.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,914.
Murphy ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close on Saturday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a stay-at-home order effective Monday at 8 a.m. while Delaware Gov. John Carney issued a similar order, which will get into effect Tuesday.
