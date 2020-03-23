CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill School District officials notified families on Monday that a parent of a student within the district tested positive for COVID-19. They added that the parent attended a school play at Cherry Hill East High School on Friday, March 6.
Officials say the parent is currently hospitalized and their family members are self-quarantining.
The Camden County Department of Health is in the process of notifying individuals with whom the parent has come into contact.
“We have not received any reports of other students, family members or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of coronavirus,” Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 2,844. The death toll also rose to 27, including the first reported COVID-19 death in Camden County.
Over the weekend Murphy ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.