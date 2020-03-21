CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Howard Monroe
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy signed an executive order, ordering New Jerseyans to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

What Murphy’s order means for New Jerseyans is that life is going to be a little different for the foreseeable future.

“Our job right now is severalfold. One is to expand the testing as fast as we can. Two, break the back of the curve, flatten that curve,” Murphy said. “And finally is to expand our health care capacity.

“We know that flattening the curve will take the pressure of the health care system, but we just can’t know exactly what the timing looks like.”

But in order to do that, a lot is going to change in New Jersey.

The state is currently dealing with at least 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Going forward, Murphy is ordering everyone in the state to stay home and limit parties, social events and celebrations, including weddings.

“My job is to make sure we get through this emergency so you can safely gather with family and friends later,” Murphy said. “And enjoying many more birthdays and weddings in the years to come.

“Any place people congregate is a place where coronavirus can be spread. This is no time for anyone to be acting selfishly and taking a gathering underground.”

The governor says stores that are allowed to be open after 9 p.m on Saturday include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, hardware stores, laundromats, pet stores, liquor stores and car repair shops.

Murphy also ordered all businesses to allow employees to work from home — if possible.

“Let’s do this New Jersey. Let’s be smart, let’s save lives,” Murphy said, “and together, assuming each one of us does our part, we will come through this and be stronger than ever before.”

The governor says these changes will be in place indefinitely. People who violate the order could face disorderly conduct charges.

The state has also set up a special website with everything it is doing to tackle the coronavirus. You can find more information by clicking here.

