WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — All Delaware public schools will be closed for two weeks to prepare for a potential spread of the coronavirus. Gov. John Carney announced Friday schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27.
Carney says the state is working with school leaders and public health experts to put a plan in place for students and teachers as the COVID-19 outbreak hits Delaware.
“Delaware children deserve a world-class education, and ongoing access to services that are delivered in our schools each day,” Carney wrote in a letter to school leaders Friday. “Many students – especially those from disadvantaged communities – also rely on school meals for nutrition, and other important social services. We will be working with districts to plan for providing learning opportunities and other meal and social services for our students in the event of an extended closure.”
Carney declared a state of emergency after four members of the University of Delaware community tested positive for the coronavirus.
University of Delaware officials announced Friday that all university-owned or operated student housing facilities will be closed through the rest of the spring semester.
ChristianaCare offered people with symptoms of the coronavirus an opportunity to get drive-thru testing in Wilmington on Friday.
So far, there are four presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the state — all connected to the University of Delaware.
You must log in to post a comment.