



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials have announced the state’s first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the case involves a New Castle County man over the age of 50.

Officials say the man is associated with the University of Delaware community. He is currently self-isolated at home and is not severely ill, officials say.

The man was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 while in another state.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

“I encourage all Delawareans to follow recommended measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home when sick and washing hands frequently,” Sen. Chris Coons said in a statement. “My top priority is protecting the health and safety of Delawareans, and I will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local officials to ensure we have the resources necessary to do that. I am so grateful for the critical work of our local health officials, and I’m committed to doing everything I can at the federal level to combat the spread of this virus.”

The University of Delaware has suspended classes for Thursday and Friday as spring break will now begin on Saturday. Classes will then begin online on Monday, March 23, until further notice.

One person connected to #UDel has tested positive for Coronavirus. The individual is receiving medical care in a quarantined environment. Classes are suspended for Thursday and Friday; Spring Break will now begin on Saturday, March 14. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/WoHMTQhMf4 — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) March 11, 2020

In a letter to the community, the school said it is “gearing up for online delivery of all of our courses in the event that we have confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.”