WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – ChristianaCare will offer people with symptoms of the coronavirus an opportunity to get drive-thru testing in Wilmington, Delaware. The testing will be available Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 601 S. Madison St., across from the Penn Cinema at the Riverfront.
Organizers of the event say individuals with severe symptoms should call their doctor.
Delaware has since declared a state of emergency.
As of now, the state has four cases, all linked to the University of Delaware.
