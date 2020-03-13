DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware is taking further steps amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, officials announced that all University of Delaware owned or operated student housing facilities will be closed through the rest of the spring semester.
“This was not an easy decision by any means. I know I speak for the entire administration and our trustees when I say that everyone wishes that the situation could be otherwise, but we believe this is the most responsible decision for everyone’s wellbeing,” university president Dennis Assanis said. “As you have already been informed, all courses will be conducted online and via remote learning beginning March 23 and will continue through the end of the semester.”
Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for UD Community: The University is closing all UD owned and/or operated student housing facilities through the end of the semester. All classes will be online for the duration of spring semester.
Any students who arranged to remain on campus during spring break must vacate by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
All other resident students must move out by 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
Gov. John Carney has declared a state of emergency after four members of the University of Delaware community tested positive for the coronavirus.
