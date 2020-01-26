



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday, was a frequent customer at Larry’s Steaks in Wnnyefield. Bryant was “our” guy — a native of the Philly suburbs.

And if you know a thing or two about the legend, Bryant had a favorite jawn — as only those in Philly say — for his go-to cheesesteak place.

Not those places in South Philly or up in Roxborough.

Bryant was loyal to Larry’s Steaks.

The sandwich joint on 54th Street across from Saint Joseph’s University hosted Bryant the day after he announced his NBA retirement in 2015.

“Feels good, man. Feels good to be back,” Bryant said at the time.

This was Kobe’s sandwich, #TheBellyFiller, from his beloved #1 choice for a Philly cheesesteak, #LarrysSteaks … managers and workers are in shock following today’s tragic news. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eCWoz1FWF0 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 26, 2020

Bryant would come calling for a satisfying serving of the Belly Filler.

The Lower Merion High School graduate’s death came as a devastating shock to the staff at Larry’s Steaks.

“He was a friendly guy, he was so kind, you know,” Larry’s Steaks manager Moataz Ebid said.

Managers and workers fondly recalled the details of Bryant’s order and his way with fans.

Sunday’s news is a sudden and incalculable loss for those who were proud to know one of the greatest of all time.

“He is from our family here. He was a friendly man. He was kind and I was just with him six months ago,” Ebid said. “He was here in Philly and asked for a cheesesteak for him — like the Belly Filler size and he always got that order.”

