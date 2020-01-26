



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Kobe Bryant’s tragic death sent shockwaves across the world and in the Delaware Valley on Sunday. Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Bryant’s basketball journey is a story to remember.

Millions of kids have done it. Adults have too.

Local Athletes, Public Figures React To Death Of Philadelphia Native Kobe Bryant

At one point, you may have tossed trash into a bin or laundry into a basket, pretending that you were Kobe while doing it.

Bryant is more than a player — he’s the inspiration of a generation.

Bryant left Lower Merion High School in 1996 and mothers later, he was drafted No. 13 overall by Charlotte before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

‘Ace’s Nation Has Lost Its Heartbeat’: Lower Merion High School Mourns Kobe Bryant After Tragic Helicopter Crash

He spent 20 years in the NBA, making 18 All-Star teams. He was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.

When Bryant broke into the NBA, he was like many of us — he wanted to be “Like Mike.”

Retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan, to whom Bryant was often compared, expressed disbelief.

“Words can’t describe the pain I am feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said in a statement. “We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

But two decades later, Bryant left a league of players who wanted to be like Kobe.

Here are some of the many highlights of Bryant’s legendary NBA career:

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

