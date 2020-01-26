BREAKING:Philadelphia Native Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash In California, CBS LA Reports
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–  The news of Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant’s death spread quickly on Sunday. According to CBS Los Angeles, Bryant was on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

The news of the basketball legend’s death left many athletes and figures from our area heartbroken. They took to social media after hearing about the crash.

