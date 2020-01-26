



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The news of Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant’s death spread quickly on Sunday. According to CBS Los Angeles, Bryant was on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

The news of the basketball legend’s death left many athletes and figures from our area heartbroken. They took to social media after hearing about the crash.

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Wow!!! 🤬🤬🤬 no no no!! — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 26, 2020

RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N1cP3UW4HF — Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmaz) January 26, 2020

A legend born & raised right here in Philly… We're keeping Kobe Bryant's family and friends in our thoughts 💙 Rest easy, Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/lcgOasGd6l — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020

I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020

Prayers up for his family. So sad and heartbreaking. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant – a sad day for all of sports – Kobe was a pioneer and legendary ambassador for the game of basketball . Thoughts and prayers go out to Kobe’s family . https://t.co/kn03JPIjzb — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 26, 2020

