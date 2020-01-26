



CALABASAS, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia native and retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says five people were killed in the crash. Many local sports figures are eulogizing Bryant on social media following his shocking death.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash.

Bryant, 41, was born in Philadelphia and attended Lower Merion High School before entering the NBA at age of 18. In 20 seasons, he would go on to win five NBA championships and an NBA MVP. He was also recently named a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris commented about Bryant’s death on Twitter.

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Wow!!! 🤬🤬🤬 no no no!! — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 26, 2020

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick called Bryant’s death “heart sinking.”

Just talked to Mike Vick, who knew Kobe from his days in Philly, who said he’s still in disbelief. “Heart sinking” is how he described it. In talking to several people around both teams benches, seems that word has spread to the players and coaching staffs about the Kobe news. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 26, 2020

Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright said it “a sad day for all of sports.”

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant – a sad day for all of sports – Kobe was a pioneer and legendary ambassador for the game of basketball . Thoughts and prayers go out to Kobe’s family . https://t.co/kn03JPIjzb — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 26, 2020

Bryant was a basketball superstar for his entire adult life. He entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996 after a childhood spent partly in Italy, where his father, former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, played professionally.

The Lakers acquired Bryant in a trade shortly after Charlotte drafted him, and he immediately became one of the most exciting and intriguing players in the sport alongside O’Neal, who had signed with the Lakers as a free agent. Bryant won the Slam Dunk Contest as an upstart rookie, and the Lakers gradually grew into a team that won three consecutive championships.

Bryant and Gasol formed the nucleus of another championship team in 2008, reaching three straight NBA Finals and eventually winning two more titles.

In 2003, Bryant was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He had said the two had consensual sex. Prosecutors later dropped the felony sexual assault charge against Bryant at the request of the accuser.

