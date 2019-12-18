



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The excitement is building for Dallas Week. The Eagles and Cowboys are essentially battling for the NFC East on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Carson Wentz has played in games that were virtual must-wins — last week’s game against Washington comes to mind.

But on Sunday, this is the biggest game of Wentz’s career.

“You can probably say that. It’s definitely a big game. We know the situation,” Wentz said.

The Eagles have to win to effectively extend their season. If the Cowboys win, it’s over.

The Birds can’t win the division if they don’t beat the Cowboys on Sunday, but they can get a whole lot closer if they do.

Eagles’ Path To Clinching NFC East

Wentz has led incredible fourth quarter and overtime touchdown drives the past two weeks to get the Eagles to this point.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson knows no matter who the Eagles have lining up against them, it’s now Week 3 of win or go home.

“It just happens to be the Cowboys game,” Pederson said. “But you look at our schedule and where we are. It’s a must-win situation to continue our season.”

The last time Wentz lined up against the Cowboys, it was a disaster.

“We’re motivated enough,” Wentz said. “There’s a lot at stake for this game obviously with the NFC East, a lot of pride and a lot of fan investment in this game. There’s a lot going on. I don’t think we need any more motivation, but obviously turning on that tape might help for some guys.”

The Eagles lost 37-10 on Oct. 20 in Dallas that saw Wentz sacked three times and fumbled twice.

“One of the biggest things, we have to protect the football. We didn’t do that as an offense. When you’re down 14-0 to a good football team, it’s hard to overcome,” Pederson said.

Losing the ball has become synonymous with No. 11. Wentz has fumbled 11 times in the past five games, losing five of them.

“I just have to protect the ball. Every situation is different, it’s a case-by-case scenario. But when I’m moving in the pocket, I just got to keep two hands on the ball and be more cognizant of who and what’s around me,” Wentz said.

This is the furthest into December that Wentz has played since his rookie campaign in 2016, and he finally has a chance to put his playoff imprint on the Eagles.

“The last couple of years, it didn’t end the way I wanted to personally, obviously being hurt and everything,” Wentz said. “So I’m excited just to be playing here in December with what’s at stake and to be out there with my guys. I’m excited for it.”

For the Eagles to win the NFC East, they must beat the Cowboys. Then they’ll have to beat the New York Giants or get help from Washington.

Either way, kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday with the season the line — just how the Birds drew it up.