



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No, the Philadelphia Eagles cannot clinch the NFC East next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. You can thank the Los Angeles Rams for that, but the Birds’ path to a division title ultimately will come down to their Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

With their 44-21 blowout win over the Rams, the Cowboys stayed on course with the Eagles at 7-7. The Birds, behind Carson Wentz’s 11-play go-ahead TD drive in the final five minutes, beat Washington, 37-27, on Sunday. The Eagles and Cowboys are in a first-place tie in the NFC East with two games left.

While the Birds can’t clinch the NFC East next Sunday, the Cowboys can. They own all tiebreakers over the Eagles.

The Eagles must beat the Cowboys in order to win the division.

There are a few ways the Birds can clinch the NFC East:

-A win over the Cowboys and Giants

The Eagles would finish 9-7, while the Cowboys could finish no better than 8-8

-A win over the Cowboys; loss to Giants, Dallas loses to Washington

The Eagles would finish at 8-8, while Dallas would finish at 7-9



-Win over the Cowboys; loss to Giants, Dallas-Washington tie

Ties count as a half-win in the standings, which means if the Eagles finish 8-8 and the Cowboys finish 7-8-1, the Birds’ would win the division.

-Eagles-Cowboys ties; Eagles beat Giants, Cowboys lose to Washington

This scenario would see the Eagles finish 8-7-1 and Cowboys finish 7-8-1.

Essentially, the Eagles control their own destiny. Win out and the division is theirs — that’s the easiest path to the postseason.

Beat the Cowboys and lose to the Giants? Then the Birds will need help from the 3-11 Washington team.

With two games left, the Eagles’ path to the postseason is simple, but certainly not easy.

Is it doable?

Eagles fans will see next Sunday at the Linc.