PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFC East championship game will potentially be taking place at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon between the Philadelphia Eagles and the hated Dallas Cowboys. Just getting inside the gates will cost you a lot more than other regular season games.

Many non-season ticket holding fans poked around secondary market ticket websites and were turned off by what they saw. Standing room only tickets cost more than $200, which is basically the equivalent of about 21 cheesesteaks at Tony Luke’s. Two tickets in seats are starting around $500 a piece.

In terms of regular season games, the Eagles say these prices are definitely on the high end and in line with some of the biggest they’ve had. That hasn’t dissuaded everyone, however.

“You have to pay some money for a special event,” Rich Stern, of Cheltenham, said. “This is a special event.”

Dave Wise, of Chestnut Hill, is hoping to hit the lottery in his own home. His son has two season tickets in the seventh row.

“This Dallas game, ain’t nobody giving up those tickets,” Wise said. “So he has one extra and everyone wants to go. I’m the dad but I think I might get cut out.”

Many people did say, though, that they’re happy to enjoy the game from the confines of their own couches.