PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five Eagles have been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl — tight end Zach Ertz, right guard Brandon Brooks, center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and long snapper Rick Lovato.
It’ll be the third trip to the Pro Bowl for Ertz, Brooks and Kelce; the fifth for Cox; and Lovato’s first Pro Bowl selection.
The best in the business.#FlyEaglesFly
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019
All five Eagles will be heading to Orlando for the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 26.
In a year when the Birds’ receivers have been ravaged by injuries, Ertz has been the one constant, leading the way with a team-high 84 receptions, 888 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
On the defensive side, Cox has forced two fumbles and 3.5 sacks while clogging up the middle for the Birds’ D.
Kelce and Brooks were rewarded for anchoring the Eagles’ O-line this season. They have both started all 14 games so far.
That is unless the Birds can pull off an incredible run and reach the Super Bowl. But first, they’ll have to reach the playoffs with wins at home vs. the Cowboys and then in Week 17 vs. the Giants.
There’s no margin for error.
